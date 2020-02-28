CALVERT CITY, KY — Schools in Marshall and Livingston Counties were awarded grants to support science, technology, engineering, and math education Friday from the Calvert City Community Advisory Team.
In a news release, the advisory team says it awarded $5,780 total for six spring mini-grants and $5,371 for two spring major-grants.
CCCAT says it awarded a major grant of $3,847 to pre-kindergarten teacher Amie Eplee at Calvert City Elementary School to buy a “Snug Play Primary Kit” that "allows students to plan, create, and test structures they build." The CCCAT notes that Eplee says her kit materials can be shared with other local schools.
South Marshall Elementary School pre-K teacher Renae Locker was awarded a major-grant of $1,524 that she will use for a Symmetry, Shapes and Subtraction Fun kit, which the release says helps pre-K students develop size and shape concepts.
As listed in the Calvert City Community Advisory Team's announcement, the mini-grants that were awarded are:
Calvert City Elementary School
Denae Shelton – Kindergarten to 2nd grade – 150 students – Learn to Code game, two STEM kits: STEM projects require problem identification, plan development, sketch the solution, then build and test their solution ($987).
Jonathan Elementary School
Brandon Newton – 4th & 5th grades – 40-80 students – three LEGO Education SPIKE Prime Sets: Students learn about body motion for various tasks and then will be asked to design prosthetic limbs for those tasks ($1,000).
North Livingston Elementary School
Sylvia Doyle – 4th grade – 30 students – Various sets of rock and soil specimens and containers/apparatus: Students identify rocks and learn about geology, soil layers and report observations ($997).
Pam Hardin – 4th & 5th grades – 60 students – Various body organ and body part models/cross sections: Students can see/feel various body parts and how they give sensory input to the body ($840).
Roberta Vaughan – 4th & 5th grades – 60 students – Small greenhouse and various grow light fixtures and apparatus: Use of scientific method to gather data on how soil/water and light affect plant growth ($967).
Sharpe Elementary School
Shannon Hamlet – K-5th grades – 280 students (entire school) – Tower growing system for their classroom used by all students: Aeroponic grown plants will support 30 science lesson plans ranging from K through 5th grade ($989).
Friday's grant announcement notes that math interventionist Janna Archer — along with South Marshall Elementary teachers Melissa Trabucco and Tiffany Thompson —bought bead racks with a mini-grant they received last fall. At a Feb. 25 CCCAT meeting, five first-grade students demonstrated how they used those bead racks.
The release says Archer explained that the project was entitled "Cracking the Code with a Bead Rack." In the project, teachers introduced students to coding and mathematical fluency.