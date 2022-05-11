A McCracken County elementary school student and a Murray elementary student are among the winners of Kentucky Educational Television's 2022 Young Writers Contest.
Lone Oak Elementary School student Lincoln Adame won first place in the Illustrated Story - Second Grade contest, and Southwest Elementary School student Ava Bogard placed third in the Short Story - Intermediate (third- through fifth-grade) contest.
Additionally, in the Short Story - Middle Grades (sixth- through eighth-grade) contest, Murray Middle School student Prajna Pathak and Calloway County Middle School student Aubrey Naber were among the finalists.
KET says it received 1,235 submissions from Kentucky students for this year's contest, with categories including graphic novels, illustrated stories, short stories and poetry. Students from pre-kindergarten through high school participate in the annual contest, which KET says "encourages creative expression and literacy development."
The public television network says full versions of the winning entries will be available at KET.org/writerscontest.
Here's the full list of this year's winners:
All Grades — Graphic Novel
First Place: Lucinda McCaffrey, SCAPA at Bluegrass, Lexington
Second Place: Adriana Sofronova, Newburg Middle School, Louisville
Third Place: Brayden Spillman, Model Laboratory School, Richmond
Finalists:
- Penelope Reynolds, Reynolds Academy, Lexington
- Maci Blevins, Black Mountain Elementary, Evarts
- Emersyn Wood, Newton Parrish Elementary, Owensboro
- Evan Troutman, St. Aloysius, Louisville
- Jameson Watson, Locust Grove Elementary School, Crestwood
- Braxton Voils, St. Gregory Elementary School, Coxs Creek
- Liam Wood, Northern Elementary, Somerset
- Wyatt Cisell, St. Gregory Elementary School, Coxs Creek
- Ibraheem Gauhar, Greathouse Shryock Elementary, Louisville
- Avnita Sherigar, Model Laboratory, Richmond
- Sylvia Mason, Noe Middle School, Louisville
Illustrated Story - PreK/Kindergarten
First Place: Hadassah Iocco, Iocco Homeschool, Corinth
Second Place: Hadiyah Gauhar, St. Matthews Elementary, Louisville
Third Place: Luke Banks, Crossroads Preschool, Lexington
Finalists:
- Hayden Hatfield, Norton Commons Elementary, Prospect
- Alexander O'Connor, Brandeis Elementary, Louisville
- Ewan Curtis, Norton Commons Elementary, Prospect
- Tess Randall, Norton Commons Elementary, Prospect
- Hothri Balla, Norton Commons Elementary, Prospect
- Everett Wiley, Deep Springs Elementary, Lexington
- Kasey Spillman, Sunshine Friends, Berea
Illustrated Story - First Grade
First Place: Caroline Reynolds, Reynolds Academy, Lexington
Second Place: Wriston Iocco, Iocco Homeschool, Walton
Third Place: Anishka Sherigar, Model Laboratory, Richmond
Finalists:
- Eleanor Gann, Louisville Classical Academy, Louisville
- Lydie DeHoag, Cassidy Elementary, Lexington
- Amelia Collier, Glenn Marshall Elementary, Richmond
- Esme Calvert-Azzarella, Louisville Classical Academy, Louisville
- Nora Lechleiter, Saint Albert, Louisville
- Sawyer Lyczkowski, Glenn Marshall Elementary, Richmond
- Suhina Singh, Stopher Elementary School, Louisville
- Yuqi Lin, Rosa Parks Elementary, Lexington
- Carter Stafford, Northview Elementary, Mount Sterling
Illustrated Story - Second Grade
First Place: Lincoln Adame, Lone Oak Elementary School, Paducah
Second Place: Penelope Dittz, Stopher Elementary School, Louisville
Third Place: Jeshurun Iocco, Iocco Homeschool, Corinth
Finalists:
- Nathan Hardin, Cirque Hardin, Louisville
- Christian Beamus, Greathouse Elementary, Louisville
- Marlee Carter, Carter's Wonder Academy, London
- Latcher Harbison, Red Cross Elementary, Glasgow
- Maryam Gauhar, Greathouse Shryock Elementary, Louisville
- Cason Thompson, YHWH Discipleship, Salvisa
- Eloise Davila, Davila Schoolhouse, Louisville
- Oliver Daugherty, Pleasant Ridge Private School, Lexington
- Dorothy Dobson, Bloom Elementary, Louisville
- Marcos Taquira Paz, Toliver, Danville
Illustrated Story - Third Grade
First Place: Grace Hardin, Cirque Hardin, Louisville
Second Place: Elise Thompson, YHWH Discipleship, Salvisa
Third Place: Isabel Tedder, Ashland Elementary, Lexington
Finalists:
- Jackson Middleton, Williamstown Elementary School, Williamstown
- Courtnee Holland, Lincoln Elementary School, Louisville
- Emma Moore, Williamstown Elementary School, Williamstown
- Nakshatra Reddy vemula, Bridgeport Elementary School, Frankfort
- Eden Reis, Williamstown Elementary School, Williamstown
- Annistyn Flynn, Model Laboratory School, Richmond
- Easton Madden, Williamstown Elementary School, Williamstown
Illustrated Story - Intermediate (4th-5th)
First Place: Sidney DeBord, Northern Elementary, Somerset
Second Place: Yasmeen Esmail, homeschool, Elizabethtown
Third Place: Claire Stites, Daniel Boone Elementary School, Richmond
Finalists:
- Ava Williams, Laurel Elementary, Vanceburg
- Bingqi Lin, Meadowthorpe Elementary, Lexington
- Aaron Smith, St. Gregory Elementary School, Coxs Creek
- Abby Toutant, Model Laboratory School, Richmond
- Levi Galloway, St. Gregory Elementary School, Coxs Creek
- Nolan Jones, Good Shepherd, Frankfort
- Lily Marie Schneider, Emmet Field Elementary, Louisville
- Lucas Glasnovic, homeschool, Louisville
Illustrated Story - Middle Grades (6th-8th)
First Place: Jubilee Bodager, homeschool, Lexington
Second Place: Adah Hardin, Cirque Hardin, Louisville
Third Place: Sylvia Mason, Noe Middle School, Louisville
Finalists:
- Eden Winkle, One Girl, Williamstown Independent, Williamstown
- Avery Garffie, Woodford County Middle School, Versailles
- Sarah Gauhar, Barret Traditional Middle School, Louisville
- Ivy LaRocco, St. Andrew Academy, Louisville
- Claire Thieneman, St. Andrew Academy, Louisville
- Owen Hutchinson, St. Andrew Academy, Louisville
- Nevaeh Perkins, St. Andrew Academy, Louisville
Poetry - Primary (K-2nd)
First Place: Arjun Reddy Vemula, Bridgeport Elementary school, Frankfort
Second Place: Pippy Raymond, Tully Elementary, Louisville
Third Place: Latcher Harbison, Red Cross Elementary, Glasgow
Finalists:
- Gyeol Lee, Pathfinder School of Innovation, Louisville
- Keira Asher, Ash Valley Academy, Bedford
- Beckett Schwieterman, Cassidy Elementary, Lexington
- Caroline Reynolds, Reynolds Academy, Lexington
- Kenzie Fredrick, Walton Verona Elementary School, Verona
- Sara Sokolowski, Model Laboratory School, Richmond
Poetry - Intermediate (3rd-5th)
First Place: Fia Gani, W R McNeill Elementary School, Bowling Green
Second Place: Zoe Kasacavage, Ashland Elementary, Lexington
Third Place: Madison Iocco, Iocco Homeschool, Walton
Finalists:
- Mia Hernandez Conejo, T.C.Cherry Elementary, Bowling Green
- Nakshatra Reddy Vemula, Bridgeport Elementary School, Frankfort
- Liam Sweeney, SCAPA Bluegrass, Lexington
- Kathryn Dirksing, Immaculate Heart of Mary, Burlington
- Nasir Tayabee, River Ridge Elementary, Fort Mitchell
- Nova White, Bloomfield Elementary School, Bloomfield
- Eden Calhoun, Piner Elementary, Morning View
Poetry - Middle Grades (6th-8th)
First Place: Sylvia Mason, Noe Middle School, Louisville
Second Place: Penelope Schweizer, The Cottage School, Madisonville
Third Place: Ruth Uwajeneza, Newburg Middle School, Louisville
Finalists:
- Khrystiana Kearney, Eastside Middle School, Mt. Washington
- Presleigh Hill, Newburg Middle School, Louisville
- Jolie Griffiths, Newburg Middle School, Louisville
- Maxwell Rosel, Redwood Cooperative School, Lexington
- Zadee Kenzer, Newburg Middle School, Louisville
- Arson Rai, Newburg Middle School, Louisville
- Della Peron, Louisville Classical Academy, Louisville
- Sophia Patton, Paris Middle School, Paris
- Liam Rowland, Covington Classical Academy, Covington
- Lillianne Berfield, Noe Middle School, Louisville
Poetry - High School (9th-12th)
First Place: Isabella Hardin, Tates Creek High School, Lexington
Second Place: Emma Garner, Martha Layne Collins high school, Simpsonville
Third Place: Jessica Ridgway, Martha Layne Collins High School, Shelbyville
Finalists:
- Nina Tay, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Lexington
- Bella Cornett, Covington Classical Academy, Covington
- Medrith Norman, Frankfort High School, Frankfort
- Rohan Ketron, Simon Kenton High School, Covington
- Victoria Korchuk, Woodford County High School, Versailles
- Ryan Caldwell, Simon Kenton High School, Independence
- Abigail Kane, Dixie Heights High School, Crestview Hills
- Caitlin Rott, Simon Kenton High School, Latonia
- Josh Shamsuddoha, Eastern High School, Louisville
- Kadilyn Garrett, Anderson County High School, Lawrenceburg
- Maira Faisal, Dixie Heights High School, Florence
- Rebecca Campbell, Barren Academy of Virtual and Expanded Learning, Warsaw
Short Story - Primary (K-2nd)
First Place: Susannah Goodrich, Goodrich Homeschool, Frankfort
Second Place: Ramon Maldonado III, Garrett Morgan Elementary, Winchester
Third Place: Dawson Abney, Model Laboratory School, Richmond
Finalists:
- Acey Houchens, Red Cross Elementary School, Cave City
- Kurt Raymond, Tully Elementary, Louisville
- Stella Dix, Metcalfe Elementary School, Edmonton
- Joseiyah Abduallah, William Wells Brown Elementary School, Lexington
- Korrigan Gift, LaFontaine Preparatory School, Richmond
- Grant Ross, Ross Roost, Louisville
- Lincoln Manion, Pleasant Grove Elementary School, Mt Washington
- Savannah Wilder, Bates Elementary, Louisville
Short Story - Intermediate (3rd-5th)
First Place: Saanvi Jain, Stopher Elementry, Louisville
Second Place: Isla Grace Ward, Lincoln ELementary, Louisville
Third Place: Ava Bogard, Southwest Elementary, Murray
Finalists:
- Kinley Talpas, Lemons Mill Elemetary, Georgetown
- Evelyn Lawson, Glendover Elementary, Lexington
- Madison Iocco, Iocco Homeschool, Walton
- Eliana Hofmann, Jesse Stuart Elementary School, Madisonville
- Charlotte Sykes, Ashland Elementary School, Lexington
- Isla Dawahare, Dawahare Family Academy (homeschool), Lexington
- Fia Gani, W R McNeill Elementary School, Bowling Green
- Zoe Kasacavage, Ashland Elementary, Lexington
- Atticus Goodrich, Goodrich Home School, Frankfort
- Aubrey Rice, Lexington Christian Academy, Lexington
- Maya Lynn Carbone, Luhr Elementary, Louisville
Short Story - Middle Grades (6th-8th)
First Place: Claire Pearson, Quest Academy Homeschool, Louisville
Second Place: Jordan Kelly, East Middle, Shelbyville
Third Place: Alethea Hwang, West Jessamine Middle School, Wilmore
Finalists:
- Adrienne Clark, Bluegrass Middle School, Elizabethtown
- Maryam Huda Hasnain, Islamic School of Louisville, Louisville
- Charlotte Garman, St. Albert the Great, Louisville
- Prajna Pathak, Murray Middle School, Murray
- Prathibha Seshabhattar, Meyzeek Middle School, Louisville
- Maggie Stone, Samuel V. Noe Middle School, Louisville
- Aubrey Naber, Calloway County Middle School, Murray
- Lillianne Berfield, Noe Middle School, Louisville
- Michael Mehaffy, Capital Day School, Frankfort
- Atlas Lewis, Covington Classical Academy, Covington
- Alyssa Pollard, Noe Middle School, Louisville
Short Story - High School (9th-12th)
First Place: Christine Dreitzler, Meade County High School, Brandenburg
Second Place: Kaitlyn Choat, Eastern High School, Louisville
Third Place: Bailey Cromer, Rockcastle County High School, Mt. Vernon
Finalists:
- Ariel Fader, Larry A. Ryle High School, Union
- Kiran Koul, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Lexington
- Morgan Larkins, McLean County High School, Calhoun
- Emma Henderson, Eastern High School, Louisville
- Parker Lonesky, Somerset Christian School, Somerset
- Brennan Eberwine, duPont Manual High School, Louisville
- Victoria Korchuk, Woodford County High School, Versailles
- Sarah Bodager, homeschool, Lexington
- Russhaun Townsend, Eastern High School, Louisville
- Adelyn McCollum, Eastern High School, Louisville
- Hailey Martin, Western Hills High School, Frankfort
Jillian Ingram, Eastern High School, Louisville