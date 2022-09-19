April Wright from Barlow, Kentucky, witnessed history Monday. She and her family lined up to see the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II.
They waited about four hours to see the casket go by. Wright's fiancée is from London, and she told us they had this trip to the city planned in advance.
She talked with Local 6 via Zoom about the emotions of the day.
"Everyone was just somber and sad. They we're celebrating the life of the queen but, at the same time mourning it as well," Wright said. "Just seeing all the Brits come together. In London you have all different nationalities and diversity here, and just seeing all the nationalities come together to mourn their queen they lost after 70 years was just an emotional moment for me as an American."
After 10 days of official mourning, the queen's coffin was lowered into the royal vault.
King Charles III and other members of the royal family witnessed the actual burial in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is a small alcove on the side of the main building.
