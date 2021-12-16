The West Kentucky Workforce Board (WKWB) has worked with two local school districts to establish temporary service centers so tornado survivors can file unemployment insurance claims associated with job loss caused by Friday night's tornadoes.
The temporary service center can also help people replace personal identification documents, apply for jobs or handle other online needs.
Sites are being set up at Dawson Springs High School located at 317 Eli Street, and Graves County High School located at 1220 Eagles Way.
Both sites will open on Friday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The service centers will also be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
“We appreciate each school districts dedication in helping us bring such services to the communities damaged by the tornadoes,” said Sheila Clark, Executive Director of the Workforce Board. “Being able to use their facilities means that we can serve more people each day.”
Paducah and Hopkinsville Centers have remained open, along with JobNet in Madisonville, to assist people with the services mentioned above.
These temporary service centers will be staffed by WKWB employees, as well as Kentucky Office of Career Development and Purchase and Pennyrile Area Development District enployees.