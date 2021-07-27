convention center.jpg

PADUCAH — The West Kentucky Workforce Board has joined forces with local sponsors to create a job fair at the Julian Carroll Convention Center on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Employers from across the area have already registered to participate, and a wide range of jobs will be offered. Job seekers can explore full-time or part-time jobs from multiple industry sectors, from positions requiring no high school diploma or GED to positions requiring advanced college degrees.

Additionally, the Purchase District Health Department will be there administering COVID-19 vaccines for those who wish to protect themselves and those around them from the novel coronavirus disease. 

According to the West Kentucky Workforce Board, employers across the area are experiencing historic worker shortages. Many companies recruiting talent are having difficulty connecting with job seekers.

The fair will begin at 10 a.m and last until 4 p.m. The convention center is located at 415 Park Street in Paducah.

Joining the Workforce Board to sponsor the event are the City of Paducah, Four Rivers Society of Human Resource Managers, Greater Paducah Economic Development, Kentucky Career Center, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, The Paducah Sun and WPSD Local 6.

"The City of Paducah is proud to be a sponsor of the upcoming job fair which will connect talented workers with employers looking to hire." Mayor George Bray said. "This is critical in strengthening our local economy as we emerge from the pandemic. I am grateful to our community partners who worked together to organize this event and for the employers who will be attending to share their job opportunities. I encourage those looking for a job or a career advancement to attend.”  

Employers can register for the job fair by clicking here. You can also register by calling the Paducah City Hall's Customer Experience Department at 270-444-8800.

Below is the list of companies participating in the job fair.

Job fair participants

Company Name Location Type
People Plus Paducah Staffing
Livingston Hospital & Healthcare Svs, Inc. Salem Health care
TempsPlus, Inc. Paducah Employment services
Pilgrim's Hickory Poultry processing
Worthington Industries Paducah Manufacturing
Wise Staffing Paducah Employment services
Genova USA Paducah Manufacturing
Champion Home Builders Benton Manufacturing
Easterseals West Kentucky Paducah Nonprofit - disability services
James Marine, Inc. Paducah Distribution, logistics, and transportation
Atlas Equipment Services Mayfield Manufacturing
Pepsi MidAmerica Paducah Business
Mountain Comprehensive Care Center Benton Mental health
Healthcare Services Group Paducah Health care
Kentucky State Penitentiary Eddyville Corrections/security
WoodmenLife Paducah Financial services
Marquette Transportation Paducah Distribution, logistics, and transportation
West Kentucky Community and Technical College Skills U (GED) Paducah Education
Tuner Site Services Baton Rouge, LA Plant maintenance
Harrah's Hotel and Casino Metropolis, IL Hospitality
Paducah Public Schools Paducah Education
ClearView Healthcare Management Louisville Health care
Landmark of Kuttawa Kuttawa Health care
CFSB Benton Business
Southern Concrete Products Paducah Construction
Walmart #431 Paducah Business
Progress Rail Services Mayfield Manufacturing
Transamerica Paducah Life insurance/financial services
Max Arnold and Sons, LLC Hopkinsville Retail
Evansville Western Railway, Inc. Paducah Distribution, logistics, and transportation
Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Paducah Health care
Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership Kevil Department of Energy
American Commercial Barge Line LLC Paducah Transportation
McCracken County Jail Paducah Public service
Coad Toyota Paducah Paducah Business
City of Paducah Paducah Government
ViWinTech Windows & Doors, Inc. Paducah Manufacturing
Goodwill Industries of KY Paducah Retail, business
Stinson Plumbing Benton Plumbing/carpentry
Page Family Restaurants Paducah Restaurants
West Kentucky Allied Services Mayfield Nonprofit
Black Pearl Home Care Paducah Health care
Wepfer Marine Calvert City Distribution, logistics and transportation
Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Metropolis, Illinois Health care
KY Department of Fish and WIldlife Benton Law Enforcement
Bethel University Paris, Tennessee Education
Paducah McCracken County Senior Center Paducah Non-profit Senior Center
Petter Supply Company Paducah Distribution, Logistics & Transportation
Petter Supply Company Paducah Office Equipment, Furniture and Supplies
Tennessee Valley Authority Chattanooga, Tennessee Utility/Energy
Waffle House Food Service
The Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky Paducah Healthcare
Housing Authority of Paducah Paducah Government, Public Housing
SERVPRO of Paducah & Mayfield Paducah Janitorial - Water & Fire Mitigation with Construction
TJ Maxx Paducah Business
Morningside of Paducah Paducah Healthcare

