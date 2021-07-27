PADUCAH — The West Kentucky Workforce Board has joined forces with local sponsors to create a job fair at the Julian Carroll Convention Center on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Employers from across the area have already registered to participate, and a wide range of jobs will be offered. Job seekers can explore full-time or part-time jobs from multiple industry sectors, from positions requiring no high school diploma or GED to positions requiring advanced college degrees.
Additionally, the Purchase District Health Department will be there administering COVID-19 vaccines for those who wish to protect themselves and those around them from the novel coronavirus disease.
According to the West Kentucky Workforce Board, employers across the area are experiencing historic worker shortages. Many companies recruiting talent are having difficulty connecting with job seekers.
The fair will begin at 10 a.m and last until 4 p.m. The convention center is located at 415 Park Street in Paducah.
Joining the Workforce Board to sponsor the event are the City of Paducah, Four Rivers Society of Human Resource Managers, Greater Paducah Economic Development, Kentucky Career Center, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, The Paducah Sun and WPSD Local 6.
"The City of Paducah is proud to be a sponsor of the upcoming job fair which will connect talented workers with employers looking to hire." Mayor George Bray said. "This is critical in strengthening our local economy as we emerge from the pandemic. I am grateful to our community partners who worked together to organize this event and for the employers who will be attending to share their job opportunities. I encourage those looking for a job or a career advancement to attend.”
Employers can register for the job fair by clicking here. You can also register by calling the Paducah City Hall's Customer Experience Department at 270-444-8800.
Below is the list of companies participating in the job fair.
Job fair participants
|Company Name
|Location
|Type
|People Plus
|Paducah
|Staffing
|Livingston Hospital & Healthcare Svs, Inc.
|Salem
|Health care
|TempsPlus, Inc.
|Paducah
|Employment services
|Pilgrim's
|Hickory
|Poultry processing
|Worthington Industries
|Paducah
|Manufacturing
|Wise Staffing
|Paducah
|Employment services
|Genova USA
|Paducah
|Manufacturing
|Champion Home Builders
|Benton
|Manufacturing
|Easterseals West Kentucky
|Paducah
|Nonprofit - disability services
|James Marine, Inc.
|Paducah
|Distribution, logistics, and transportation
|Atlas Equipment Services
|Mayfield
|Manufacturing
|Pepsi MidAmerica
|Paducah
|Business
|Mountain Comprehensive Care Center
|Benton
|Mental health
|Healthcare Services Group
|Paducah
|Health care
|Kentucky State Penitentiary
|Eddyville
|Corrections/security
|WoodmenLife
|Paducah
|Financial services
|Marquette Transportation
|Paducah
|Distribution, logistics, and transportation
|West Kentucky Community and Technical College Skills U (GED)
|Paducah
|Education
|Tuner Site Services
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Plant maintenance
|Harrah's Hotel and Casino
|Metropolis, IL
|Hospitality
|Paducah Public Schools
|Paducah
|Education
|ClearView Healthcare Management
|Louisville
|Health care
|Landmark of Kuttawa
|Kuttawa
|Health care
|CFSB
|Benton
|Business
|Southern Concrete Products
|Paducah
|Construction
|Walmart #431
|Paducah
|Business
|Progress Rail Services
|Mayfield
|Manufacturing
|Transamerica
|Paducah
|Life insurance/financial services
|Max Arnold and Sons, LLC
|Hopkinsville
|Retail
|Evansville Western Railway, Inc.
|Paducah
|Distribution, logistics, and transportation
|Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation
|Paducah
|Health care
|Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership
|Kevil
|Department of Energy
|American Commercial Barge Line LLC
|Paducah
|Transportation
|McCracken County Jail
|Paducah
|Public service
|Coad Toyota Paducah
|Paducah
|Business
|City of Paducah
|Paducah
|Government
|ViWinTech Windows & Doors, Inc.
|Paducah
|Manufacturing
|Goodwill Industries of KY
|Paducah
|Retail, business
|Stinson Plumbing
|Benton
|Plumbing/carpentry
|Page Family Restaurants
|Paducah
|Restaurants
|West Kentucky Allied Services
|Mayfield
|Nonprofit
|Black Pearl Home Care
|Paducah
|Health care
|Wepfer Marine
|Calvert City
|Distribution, logistics and transportation
|Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation
|Metropolis, Illinois
|Health care
|KY Department of Fish and WIldlife
|Benton
|Law Enforcement
|Bethel University
|Paris, Tennessee
|Education
|Paducah McCracken County Senior Center
|Paducah
|Non-profit Senior Center
|Petter Supply Company
|Paducah
|Distribution, Logistics & Transportation
|Petter Supply Company
|Paducah
|Office Equipment, Furniture and Supplies
|Tennessee Valley Authority
|Chattanooga, Tennessee
|Utility/Energy
|Waffle House
|Food Service
|The Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky
|Paducah
|Healthcare
|Housing Authority of Paducah
|Paducah
|Government, Public Housing
|SERVPRO of Paducah & Mayfield
|Paducah
|Janitorial - Water & Fire Mitigation with Construction
|TJ Maxx
|Paducah
|Business
|Morningside of Paducah
|Paducah
|Healthcare
