The West Kentucky Workforce Board (WKWB) has established two temporary service centers so tornado survivors can file unemployment insurance claims.
According to the WKWB, the service center at Graves County High School has assisted nearly 400 people who lost their home or business from the Dec. 10 tornado.
Graves County High School will open as a temporary service center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 27-29.
According to the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development, individuals who became unemployed or those who are self-employed and had work interrupted because of the tornado, are eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits through the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance.
Farmers and self-employed individuals are not typically eligible for unemployment insurance, however, they can apply for DUA until Jan. 18, 2022.
The U.S. Department of Labor has also awarded a a National Dislocated Worker Grant funding to support disaster-relief temporary employment. Job opportunities focus on cleanup and other recovery activities in eight Kentucky counties: Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren.
Individuals who lost their job from the tornado can apply for these opportunities at Graves County High School.