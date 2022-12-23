Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills continue. Wind chills as low as -10 to -25. Winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing only slightly through Saturday morning. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some power outages have been reported. No heat in this environment can become dangerous quickly. The dangerous cold will continue through Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling or if you must be outside for any length of time. Dress in layers and cover your head and hands. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&