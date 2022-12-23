MAYFIELD, KY — West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is urging members to conserve electricity in the wake of the TVA's rolling blackout request.
In a Friday release, the co-op explained there were no immediate plans to use blackouts, but said they could be implemented due to high energy demand across the TVA's generation and transmission system.
In a Facebook post, the TVA asked for the public's help to ensure the power grid "remains stable."
WKRECC says other local power companies are asking members to conserve as well, and their own largest industrial members have reduced usage.
According to the release, 15-minute rolling blackouts could be implemented to reduce usage based on how the situation develops, or if the TVA requires it.
In a statement included in the release, President and CEO of WKRECC David Smart said, "The TVA power system remains stable, but we are dealing with extremely cold weather across the Valley and we want members to be prepared for all possibilities."
WKRECC says there are several ways you can reduce energy use:
- Turn down the thermostat: WKRECC says lowering the temperature by one degree can result in energy savings of 3%.
- Turn off decorative lighting and electronics: WKRECC says turning off holiday lighting, unused room lights, televisions, and computers can help conserve energy.
- Delay using appliances: WKRECC urges members to delay using washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, and other high-energy appliances until later on Saturday afternoon, if possible.
According to the release, WKRECC has cut back on usage in their own facilities — by adjusting thermostats, turning off lights, and taking other steps.
You can report a power outage by calling (270) 247-1321 or 1-877-4WKRECC. Automated phone lines are available 24 hours a day and will direct outage reports to emergency crews.