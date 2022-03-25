MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — We are learning new details surrounding the emergency communications system for firefighters in Marshall County.
The system went offline temporarily Thursday.
Politics may have played a role in how quickly service was restored.
Thursday, the West Marshall Fire Department made a post on its Facebook page saying its primary radio system was inoperative.
The post reads:
"The fire departments in Marshall County currently don't control their own radio system. That task is managed by 911 and the judge executive.
“We are unable to do anything to resolve this situation. The radio system had the ability to be restored quickly since there are technicians in Paducah, but that choice was rejected. We will not have primary radio communications overnight into tomorrow. We are utilizing secondary systems until a technician from Bowling Breen can respond tomorrow."
Later, the fire department posted this update: "The Deputy Judge Executive called the Fire Chief demanding this post be deleted due to inaccurate information, claiming the county is not responsible. We want it known this isn't a political issue, and it’s not a blame game, it’s about life safety. Politics doesn't belong in the fire service."
To the post, West Marshall Fire Department attached a photo of the FCC license indicating the owner of the fire frequency.
Sheriff Eddie McGuire weighed in on the situation.
"It was this morning before the system was back up, so you had 12 to 18 hours there where the fire system, a fire channel where they communicate was not running properly. I have fire chiefs send me a text say 'Hey, can we use your channel if we need to so some of those things are concerning,'" said Sheriff McGuire. "First responders have to deal with enough as it is, but to be drug into the politics, if that is indeed what happened, it's a shame."
We gave firefighters the opportunity to comment on the situation, and they declined.
Our calls to Judge Executive Kevin Neal were never returned.