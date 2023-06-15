The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in four Illinois counties so far this year, and the state health department is encouraging communities to do their part to mitigate mosquitoes.
June 18-24 is National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, a time for public health officials to spread the word about how people can "fight the bite."
To test for West Nile virus, health departments collect batches of mosquitoes for testing. They also collect sick or dead birds for testing, because mosquitoes catch the virus from feeding on infected birds. The Illinois Department of Public Health says 10 batches of mosquitoes have tested positive so far. The batches came from Cook, LaSalle, Morgan and St. Clair counties.
No human cases have been reported in Illinois so far this year, but 34 human cases and eight deaths were attributed to West Nile in 2022 in Illinois.
“Diseases such as West Nile virus pose a serious health threat, especially to our seniors or individuals who have weakened immune systems,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement released Thursday. “We have already identified 10 mosquito batches that are positive for West Nile virus, and this underscores why it is important for Illinois residents to protect themselves this summer. Please ‘fight the bite’ by wearing insect repellent while outdoors and eliminating standing water around your homes where mosquitos can easily breed.”
Another way Illinoisans can help with mosquito mitigation is to report any sick or dead crows, blue jays, robins or other perching birds they see to their local health department, so officials can determine if the birds need to be collected and tested for the virus. The state also monitors for West Nile by testing sick horses and humans who have symptoms associated with the illness.
"Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks," IDPH says in a news release. "Most people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms; however, in rare cases it can lead to severe illness including meningitis or encephalitis, or even death. People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus."
The state health department says there are three R's the public can remember to help fight the bite. Those are reduce, repel and report:
Reduce: People can reduce their chance of exposure by keeping doors and windows shut at home, and making sure their doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep mosquitoes out. People are also advised to get rid of any standing water around their home, because mosquitoes can breed in them. Water can collect in old tires, flowerpots and any other container left outside in the rain. For things like bird baths or wading pools, it’s recommended that owners refresh the water each week to prevent mosquito breeding. Mosquito dunks and other larvicides can be purchased at home improvement stores as well to be placed in standing water.
Repel: When outdoors, people can apply insect repellants registered with the Environmental Protection Agency containing DEET, picaridin, lemon oil, eucalyptus oil, IR 3535, para-menthane-diol (PMD) or 2-undecanone. People using these products are advised to follow the label instructions. The IDPH says to talk to a doctor before using repellants on infants. People can also protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing shoes and socks, long pants and light-weight, long-sleeved shirts.
Report: In addition to reporting sightings of sick or dead birds to health departments, people can also report standing, stagnant water seen in roadside ditches, flooded yards and other locations that may allow mosquitoes to breed. Health departments and local governments may be able to add larvicide to the water.
