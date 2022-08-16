JACKSON COUNTY, IL — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Illinois, the local health department announced Tuesday.
The Jackson County Health Department says routine testing identified the first batch of West Nile-positive mosquitoes of 2022 in the county. The mosquitoes were collected near Murphysboro on Aug. 16.
Humans can catch West Nile virus if they are bitten by an infected mosquito. The health department says 1 in 5 people bitten by an infected mosquito will become ill. Symptoms including fever, nausea, headache and body aches begin within three to 14 days of the bite.
The health department says West Nile virus can, in rare cases, lead to encephalitis and meningitis with the possibility of lingering complications and even death.
To reduce the risk of catching West Nile or other mosquito-borne illnesses, the health department says to practice the three R's: reduce exposure, repel mosquitoes and report areas of stagnant water.
The health department says reducing the risk of exposure includes avoiding being outside when mosquitoes are most active, especially at night between dusk and dawn. Keep doors and windows closed to avoid letting mosquitoes into homes, and eliminate sources of standing water, such as wading pools and old tires. Mosquitoes can breed in standing water. To avoid mosquitoes breeding in bird baths, change the water weekly.
To repel mosquitoes, wear shoes, socks, pants and long-sleeved shirts, and use an insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535. When applying repellants, follow the label instructions.
When it comes to reporting areas of stagnant water, the health department says folks should contact their local government if they see areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches and similar locations. People in Jackson County can call the Jackson County Health Department to report sick or dead crows, blue jays, robins or other perching birds, because mosquitoes get West Nile virus by feeding on infected birds. Health department officials can determine if the birds should be submitted to a lab to be tested for the virus.