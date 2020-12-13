HENRY COUNTY, TN— The Tennessee Department of Correction announced they've caught two inmates that escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, TN in Florida.
Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen escaped from the complex on Friday.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation put the two men TBI's most wanted list. Brown and Osteen were each wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and theft over $10,000.
Authorities say the two inmates made their way to Fulton County Kentucky after they escaped. In Fulton County they kidnapped a county highway employee and stole a highway truck. The two later dumped the stolen truck in Henry County Tennessee just off of Highway 218.
In a Facebook post he Tennessee Department of Correction wrote, "Both escaped Tennessee inmates have been apprehended by law enforcement in Florida. More information to follow."
This is a developing story and more information will be provided as we receive it.