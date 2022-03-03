MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A West Virginia man faces a litany of charges after sheriff's deputies say he threatened to shoot people at a bar in Paducah before leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase in McCracken County.
Early Thursday morning, Paducah Police Department officers responded to a report of an armed man at a bar in the Park Plaza Road area. A caller told emergency dispatchers that the man threatened to shoot people in the bar before possibly leaving in a vehicle. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers advised deputies about the incident around 2:20 a.m. The caller provided a description of the vehicle.
Then, the sheriff's office says a MCSO sergeant in the area saw a vehicle matching that description speeding toward him on Hinkleville Road. The sergeant moved his cruiser to avoid a crash. That's when the sheriff's office says the suspect's vehicle swerved and drove through a red light.
The sergeant tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver — later identified as 24-year-old Cordell Nix of West Virginia — didn't stop. As Nix was driving away from deputies, the sheriff's office says he stuck multiple stop signs and roadside curbs before crashing into a fire hydrant at VMV on Kentucky Avenue. The sheriff's office says the crash caused major damage, and Nix allegedly got out of the car and ran away. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
In a news release, he sheriff's office says Nix was taken to a local hospital "because of his extreme level of intoxication." While there, the sheriff's office alleges, Nix assaulted law enforcement officers and threatened to kill hospital staff.
He was released from the hospital around 1 p.m. and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Nix is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault on a police officer and third-degree terroristic threatening.
He's also charged with speeding 26 mph or more over the limit, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, disregarding a traffic control device, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license, failure to maintain required insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle and aggravated operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
The sheriff's office says Nix will also face additional charges from the Paducah Police Department stemming from the incident at the bar.