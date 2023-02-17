MINGO COUNTY, WV (WSAZ) — A mudslide in Mingo County, West Virginia knocked homes from their foundation and pushed train cars loaded with coal into a creek Friday morning.
One of the houses knocked down in the mudslide has been demolished. Crews have to clear the mess out of the way to get the road back open.
People who live in a couple homes along upper Turner Road in Ragland had unexpected wakeup call Friday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., a mudslide shoved the houses off their foundations.
A local lumber company brought an excavator and dug through the mud and debris so emergency responders could get to people who were stuck. Two dogs were also rescued.
Norfolk Southern says the mudslide knocked over five of its train cars that were hauling coal.
There’s no word yet on how much longer it could be before work there is done.
The Red Cross is helping those affected to find a place to stay for the night.
Power crews have been on standby waiting for the road to be cleared so they can work on restoring electricity for customers farther up the road.
Responders say no one was seriously injured in the mudslide, NBC News affiliate WSAZ reports. Another West Virginia news station, WVNS, reports that the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says that the mudslide was caused by a coal mining operation by Coal-Mac LLC. The state agency has issued an Imminent Harm Cessation Order, WVNS reports, and is requiring the company to immediately open access to the community, find places to stay for the impacted residents and remove the mud and debris from homes.