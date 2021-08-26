KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Western nations are warning of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport. Thousands have flocked there as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift.
Britain said Thursday that an attack could come within hours, and Belgium said there was a threat of a suicide bombing. Several countries urged people to avoid the airport, but with just days left before the evacuation effort ends and American troops withdraw, few appeared to heed the call.
Many fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule. But new warnings emerged overnight from Western capitals about a threat on the airport from Afghanistan’s Islamic State group affiliate.