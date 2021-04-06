MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies responded to a two-vehicle westbound crash on the I-24 bridge connecting McCracken County and Metropolis Tuesday afternoon, the Paducah Fire Department says.
Alerting the public about the crash at 1:50 p.m., the fire department urged drivers to use caution when driving towards Metropolis, Illinois, as responders clear the interstate and tow vehicles.
Eastbound traffic is slowed down due to construction, the fire department cautions.
The fire department says the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Mercy Regional EMS and Concord Fire Department responded to the crash as well.