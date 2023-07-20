PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reopened the westbound entry and exit ramps at the Interstate 24/Kentucky 305 Paducah exit 3 interchange on Thursday.
The ramps had been closed for two weeks so pavement could be removed and 10 inches of new concrete pavement could be poured at the ramp ends.
KYTC says that work has been completed, and the ramps reopened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.
Drivers should be aware that the eastbound exit and entry ramps at that same exit will be closed for about two weeks starting Monday, July 24, so the same work can be performed on those ramps.
During the eastbound ramp closure, drivers can self-detour by taking I-24 exit 4 to U.S. 60, and then connect to KY 305/Cairo Road via KY 998/Olivet Church Road.
KYTC advises drivers on KY 305/Cairo Road at exit three who want to enter the eastbound lanes of I-24 to take KY 998/Olivet Church Road to U.S. 60, then take U.S. 60 east to connect to I-24 eastbound at exit 4.
The cabinet says the target completion date for all pavement work at exit 3 is Aug. 31.