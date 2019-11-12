I-24 crash map

UPDATE: All lanes of westbound Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Lyon County line are now open.

However, due to the crashes, I-24 westbound from about the 65 mile marker to the 58 mile marker has not been treated.

Several salt trucks are making runs along this section of I-24.

Drivers are asked to use caution while driving through that area.

CALDWELL COUNTY, KY -- A portion of westbound Interstate 24 is blocked in west Kentucky.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there were two crashes overnight at mile point 56.4 near the Caldwell-Lyon County line.

This is near exit 56. One crash involved four cars.

Some of the cars have been cleared, but westbound I-24 is blocked.

There is no estimate on how long the road will be blocked.

We will be updating this story.