UPDATE: All lanes of westbound Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Lyon County line are now open.
However, due to the crashes, I-24 westbound from about the 65 mile marker to the 58 mile marker has not been treated.
Several salt trucks are making runs along this section of I-24.
Drivers are asked to use caution while driving through that area.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY -- A portion of westbound Interstate 24 is blocked in west Kentucky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there were two crashes overnight at mile point 56.4 near the Caldwell-Lyon County line.
This is near exit 56. One crash involved four cars.
Some of the cars have been cleared, but westbound I-24 is blocked.
There is no estimate on how long the road will be blocked.
We will be updating this story.