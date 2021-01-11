PADUCAH —The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is restricting westbound traffic to one lane along a section of Interstate 24 at Paducah starting Monday, Jan. 11.
KYTC says the westbound daytime work zone starts around the 9 mile marker near the KY 994/Old Mayfield Road overpass and will allow mechanized brush cutting along the westbound right of way.
This work will move westward as the brush cutting progresses, according to KYTC. KYTC says the crew will work down the westbound exit ramp to U.S. 45 at the Exit 7 interchange, then along the westbound connector road to U.S. 62 and will eventually work down the Exit 7 westbound entry ramp where the work zone will resume along the main line of I-24 westbound.
This westbound work zone will be active on weekdays during daylight hours whenever weather conditions allow. KYTC says this brush cutting project will continue to move westward over several weeks until it reaches the I-24 Ohio River Bridge, then it will move to the eastbound lanes.
KYTC says drivers should be ready for slowing and merging traffic as they approach this work zone.
KYTC say they will try to provide timely updates as the work continues.
To get traffic advisories and alerts via email, go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on counties in Kentucky you regularly drive through or on any of the specialty corridors you travel. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.