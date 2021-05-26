MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Emergency dispatchers say a wreck is blocking both westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in McCracken County near the 11 mile marker.
The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday just west of the I-24 Paducah exit 11 interchange near the P&L Railroad Overpass.
Dispatchers say the wreck involves a semitrailer and a car. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this is an injury collision with entrapment.
Local 6 has a crew at the scene, and they tell us the McCracken Sheriff’s Department, Mercy Regional EMS and the Lone Oak Fire Department have responded.
Drivers can self-detour by taking I-24 exit 16 to U.S. 68 west, then to U.S. 62 west to follow the I-24 Downtown Business Loop through Paducah to exit 4. But, drivers should be aware that traffic is congested around exit 4 as well, because of an earlier wreck shut down the westbound lanes near the 3 mile marker. The roadway is back open at the 3 mile marker crash site, as of about 2:50 p.m. But, traffic is still backed up.