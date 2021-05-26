McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are back open near exit 3 in Paducah after a crash involving a semitrailer and a car.
This is heading to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semitrailer and at least one car were involved in the crash.
While the road is open in this location, I-24 westbound is now blocked near the 11 mile marker by a separate crash, which also involved a semitrailer and a car.
MORE DETAILS: Westbound lanes of I-12 closed near 11 mile marker in McCracken County
At the 3 mile marker, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says traffic is gridlocked, and it will likely take more than an hour to clear as of 3 p.m.
Drivers can self-detour on U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge. KYTC reminds drivers that the Brookport bridge has a 15-ton load limit and an 8-foot width restriction that prohibits most commercial trucks.
Semi drivers can self-detour on U.S. 60 west from I-24 Exit 4 to the U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge, then take I-57 north to Illinois.
This is a developing story and has been updated. The original article was published May 26 at 11:42 a.m.