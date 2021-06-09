MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies have responded to a multi-vehicle crash that blocked all lanes at the 27 mile marker of Interstate 24 in Marshall County, Kentucky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the westbound lanes are open as of about 4:48 p.m. Eastbound traffic is restricted to one lane by a work zone on the the U.S. 62 exit 27 overpass.
KYTC warns that eastbound traffic is backed up to near exit 16, and it may take several hours for traffic to clear on that side.
The cabinet said Marshall County asked for mutual aid backup at the scene of the crash earlier Wednesday afternoon. Initial reports are that a vehicle may have gotten on to I-24 from U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27, driving the wrong way, according to KYTC. Drivers were advised to avoid the area so emergency responders can access the crash site.
The cabinet says eastbound drivers should still consider detouring from the I-24/L-69 exit 25 interchange by heading south on I-69 to exit 47, then take U.S. 68 East to reconnect to I-24 at Cadiz exit 65.