MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are open to traffic near the 11 mile marker in McCracken County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. This, after the roadway was blocked for a couple of hours Wednesday afternoon by a crash involving a semitrailer and a car.
Emergency dispatchers first alerted Local 6 to the crash around 2:40 p.m. It happened just west of the I-24 Paducah exit 11 interchange near the P&L Railroad Overpass.
Dispatchers said the wreck involved a semitrailer and a car. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said this was an injury collision with entrapment. The McCracken Sheriff’s Department, Mercy Regional EMS and the Lone Oak Fire Department responded to the scene.
As of about 5 p.m., KYTC says the crash site has been cleared, and all lanes are open to traffic.
An earlier wreck shut down the westbound lanes of I-24 near the 3 mile marker. The roadway is back open at the 3 mile marker crash site, as of about 2:50 p.m. But, traffic is still backed up.