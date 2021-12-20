WEST KENTUCKY — People from Kentucky and across the nation donated hundreds of thousands of gifts for teens, children and infants affected by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak. Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that five storefront sites have been set up for storm survivors to pick up those gifts.
Western Kentucky Christmas Storefronts have been set up at the following locations:
— Kenlake State Resort Park - 542 Kenlake Road, Hardin, Kentucky 42048
— Lake Barkley State Resort Park - 3500 State Park Road, Cadiz, Kentucky 42211
— Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park - 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
— Hope House Ministries at Forest Park Baptist Church - 520 Old Morgantown Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
— West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC) - 435 Outlet Avenue, Eddyville, Kentucky 42038
The sites, called Western Kentucky Christmas Storefronts, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec, 23.
Beshear said tornado survivors who are unable to make it out to one of those storefront locations can arranged for another way to have toys delivered this Christmas. If your family was affected by the storms and you can't make it to one of the storefronts, email toydrive@ky.gov and include the name of your county in the subject line in the email.
The toy drive was organized by first lady Britainy Beshear.
"I am so proud of First Lady Britainy Beshear," the governor said in a Facebook post earlier Monday. "She reminded me that the kids of Western Kentucky just didn't lose their Christmas toys, they lost all their toys. Thanks to her kindness and swift action — and the generosity of so many — we've now received truckloads of gifts for the children of Western Kentucky. These kids will have a Christmas. Thank you to everyone who has donated."