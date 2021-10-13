PADUCAH– Do you consider yourself a beer lover? If yes, we have something that might peak your interest.
Nine western Kentucky cities and 13 breweries have collaborated to create the Western Kentucky Brewery Hop.
The hop includes breweries located in Paducah, Murray, Benton, Bowling Green, Glasgow, Hopkinsville, Henderson, Beaver Dam and Owensboro.
Anyone who is 21 or older can participate by picking up a beer passport from a nearby Convention & Visitor Bureau (CVB) or one of the participating breweries. From there, you can visit all 13 breweries and receive a stamp at each one.
Following the completion of the trail or getting stamps from at least seven breweries, the passport can be mailed to the Henderson Tourist Commission to claim a prize.
Once the passport is verified, your passport will be mailed back and get a West Kentucky Brewery Hop pint glass.
“The Paducah CVB is thrilled to unite with our breweries and regional tourism partners to inspire more travelers to experience the distinctive culture and craft of our region,” said Mary Hammond, Executive Director of the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Come for the craft beer and allow plenty of time to discover all the local flavor our communities have to offer.”
Participating breweries include:
- Mile Wide Beer Company - Owensboro
- The Brew Bridge - Owensboro
- Goodwood Brewing & Spirits - Owensboro
- Dry Ground Brewing Company - Paducah
- Paducah Beer Werks - Paducah
- Hop Hound Brew Pub - Murray
- The Dam Brewhaus - Benton
- Hopkinsville Brewing Company - Hopkinsville
- Yancey’s Gastropub & Brewery - Glasgow
- Blue Holler Brew Supplies - Bowling Green
- Gasper Brewing Company - Bowling Green
- Henderson Brewing Company - Henderson
- Uncrafted Territory Brewing Company - Beaver Dam