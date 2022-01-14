FREDONIA, KY — Kentucky State Police investigators say a corrections officer at the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex has been arrested on sex crime charges. The victim was an inmate in the prison.
The arrest is the result of an investigation that began on Tuesday, when KSP Post 1 received a call from the correctional complex reporting the alleged crimes.
In a news release sent Friday, KSP says 35-year-old Jonathan Hackney of Marion, Kentucky, is charged with third-degree rape and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Hackney was arrested and jailed in the Crittenden County Jail. According to the jail's website, Hackney was booked into the jail on Thursday.