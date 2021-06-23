FRANKFORT, KY– The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced on Tuesday 10 counties will be transitioning driver licensing services to KYTC facilities in July.
The counties in the Local 6 area are Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman, and Livingston counties. The other counties are Garrard, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan and Muhlenberg.
The Office of Circuit Court Clerk in these counties will stop all in-person drivers licensing services on July 26. Licensing services will instead be performed at KYTC's regional offices.
Residents of counties making the transition may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver license, learner permits, commercial driver licenses (CDL) and ID cards at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office.
Eighteen KYTC regional offices are open across the state, and the state is planning to open more.
KYTC regional offices are currently operating in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field (appointment only), Louisville/Dixie Highway, Louisville/Hurstbourne, Madisonville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset.
These offices are the only place to get a REAL ID.
“After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing.” Gov. Andy Beshear said.