PADUCAH — Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of people in the United States, and stroke is number five.
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital and the American Heart Association held the Western Kentucky Heart Walk on Thursday to raise awareness of both.
In addition to raising awareness, the walk served as a remembrance of those who've died because of stroke and cardiovascular disease.
The Chambers family took part in the event. Heart failure has affected their family.
"Great-grandmother passed away from a heart attack, and my husband's grandfather passed way from a heart attack. So, I feel like both sides of their genes, there's definitely some heart trouble," Chelsea Chambers says.
The Chambers aren't alone. Organizers say the issue is widespread and will impact everyone.
"It touches all of our lives in some way shape or form at some time," says John Jacobs, the director for cardiovascular and pulmonary services at Mercy Health. "Any movement that we can get to try and prevent that, I think, is tremendous.
While the walk is important for awareness, organizers also say you can work towards better health.
"A lot of these diseases are caused by diet, by lack of exercise, smoking," Jacobs says. "There are multiple things that we have that are just local issues and they're rampant throughout our nation."
The Chambers family regularly tries to practice healthy habits.
"Always looking for ways to incorporate it with my children," Chambers says. "To preach healthy diet, healthy exercise and things like that so our bodies can do what we had them to do."
The American Heart Association says that because of its investment, stroke mortality between 1999 and 2018 was reduced by almost 40%.
In Kentucky, the association also says it has funded 27 research studies over the past five years for the University of Kentucky Lexington and the University of Louisville.