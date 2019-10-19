PADUCAH— The 2019 Western Kentucky Heart Walk took place on Saturday at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
It's one of over 300 walks across the nation.
The event helps fund research for new technology to combat heart disease.
American Heart Association Development Director Suzanne Riley says there's things we can do now to keep our hearts healthy.
"You can't help your genes but you can do something about heart disease in itself with diet and exercise and not smoking," Riley said. "So, I think its just really important that people know what the risk factors are and really consider those and how to improve their health."
Since the Heart Walk started, mortality rates from heart disease have decreased by 45%.