Western Kentucky Job Corps Virtual Opportunity Day begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. for people aged 16-24.
This online event includes information sessions about job corps, a review of program eligibility requirements, Q&A sessions and a chance to win some prizes.
If you are interested in joining this event, click the link here. The password for the online meeting room is JobCorps and the meeting ID is 120 479 7204.
Administered by the U.S. Department of Labor, Job Corps is the nation's largest career technical training and education program for low-income young people ages 16 through 24.