PADUCAH — The Western Kentucky Pride Festival is moving in a different direction.
This year's festival will be at Carson Park in Paducah in May.
The city's first-ever Pride festival was a two-day event held at the riverfront last summer.
Festival Operations Manager Dustin Havens said they are changing the venue for several reasons, including space, cost management, security, easier parking and crowd control.
The 2020 Western Kentucky Pride Festival will be a three-day ticketed event at Carson Park.
"We could easily maintain up to 15, 16,000," said Havens.
Havens said moving will give this year's festival more space for parking and activities, compared to last year's.
"We didn't get to see a lot of people stay for a long period of time, because they had to park a distance away," said Havens.
Security also had a small role. Some neighbors voiced concerns at a 2019 Paducah City Commission meeting ahead of last year's event. "I hope that it will be well-supervised and not be disorderly or something that families wouldn't be able to come to the riverfront," one member of the public said.
Carson Park has a fence, which can make for better crowd control.
"It's more secure and safe, even though we didn't have any real incidents last year at Pride," said Havens. "We just want to make sure that everybody stays safe, everybody stays secure, and we can keep the county and the city at ease that, you know, it's just good, family fun."
Havens said the 2020 Pride festival is expected to be packed, with different areas sectioned off for different age groups, continuing the notion of a family-friendly event.
He said the areas include, "on-site concessions, VIP access areas, and Camp Pride, which is actually — people can camp during the Pride festival on the campground."
The festival operations manager said he hopes all the changes will make for a safer, more fabulous Pride festival.
Havens said the Western Kentucky Pride Association will also save thousands of dollars because of the move, which will go back into their nonprofit operations and McCracken County.
The festival is May 29-31. Tickets will be $5.
The public is invited to to learn more about the festival at a meeting on Feb. 1, at the LGBT Center in Paducah.
For more information about the festival and the organization, visit the Paducah LGBT Welcome Center website.