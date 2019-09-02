Two volunteers with the American Red Cross Western Kentucky chapter tell Local 6 they are heading south to help with the Hurricane Dorian disaster relief effort.
Red Cross volunteer Stan Scott of Owensboro says he and Leroy Harris of Buchanan are headed out Monday in an emergency response vehicle loaded with water and snacks. Scott says they're on their way to Montgomery, Alabama. Once there, they will wait for word from the Red Cross on where to go to provide disaster relief support.
Hurricane Dorian caused severe flooding across the Bahamas on Monday.
In anticipation of the storm reaching the United States, mandatory evacuation orders took effect at noon Monday for the coasts of South Carolina and Georgia. Mandatory evacuations are also in place in some vulnerable coastal areas of Florida, and the governor of North Carolina has also warned that his state could see heavy rain, wind and flooding later in the week.
Scott says he and Buchanan have more than 20 years of combined experience providing disaster relief with the Red Cross.
The Red Cross Western Kentucky chapter covers 24 counties. For more information, click here.