PADUCAH, KY — Day one of western Kentucky's first-ever pride festival kicked off on Saturday. The two-day event aims to create a sense of belonging for the LGBTQ+ community.

It's a community that may not feel accepted in their everyday lives, which can be hazardous to their health.

The National Association of Mental Illness says LGBTQ+ people are at a higher risk for suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts. However, a supportive family and community can go a long way to help.

The Director of the Western Kentucky Pride Festival, Dustin Havens, worked with a team to bring the event to life, something that he is happy to see for the region.

"When we first started planning it we thought there was going to be a lot more backlash than there has," said Havens.

The director said the event was harshly criticized online, but love overshadowed the hate in the end.

The festival attracted supporters from all walks of life to Paducah to indulge in food, music, vendors and informational booths.

Those is attendance were community members and allies like Mitzi Kirkwood.

"I believe the word ally goes very close with the word friend or family, to me it's the same." said Kirkwood.

Havens said allies are the backbone of the community for many reasons.

"So many people are traumatized by their own past or attacks against them," said Havens.

"The allies can have a voice when we are too hurt to have a voice."

The director said it was difficult to name the many good deeds of Kirkwood. He said she has traveled many places on her scooter and she is constantly helping any way she can.

"We knew of some homeless LGBT people and she was on the phone trying to find them a place," said Kirkwood.

"She always goes above and beyond."

Kirkwood admitted that she has ventured to the mall and downtown Paducah, getting the word out for the event.

She said she just wants this group to have the same rights as anyone else.

"I want them to be able to walk down the sidewalk and hold hands," she said.

"To go out and have dinner together and not feel like they have to hide."

The festival began Saturday and ends Sunday. Organizers say they are already planning for next year's pride festival.

In an effort to continue creating an inclusive environment, local advocates will introduce a special welcome center in downtown Paducah.