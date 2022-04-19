ROAD WORK

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed off on highway construction projects for 2022 through 2024.

In total, $5.1 billion has been approved for Kentucky highways. Here is the total amount being distributed to Kentucky counties in the Local 6 area over the next three years:

Ballard County - $16,400,000

Caldwell County - $6,332,000

Calloway County - $20,044,000

Carlisle County - $1,011,000

Crittenden County - $9,920,000

Fulton County - $40,655,000

Graves County - $7,494,000

Hickman County - $8,649,000

Livingston County - $11,825,000

Lyon County -  $15,093,000

Marshall County - $60,779,000

McCracken County - $46,028,000

Trigg County - $1,270,000

For the entire breakdown of how much each construction project is receiving, click on the PDF below.

Download PDF Kentucky Highway Projects 2022-24