Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed off on highway construction projects for 2022 through 2024.
In total, $5.1 billion has been approved for Kentucky highways. Here is the total amount being distributed to Kentucky counties in the Local 6 area over the next three years:
Ballard County - $16,400,000
Caldwell County - $6,332,000
Calloway County - $20,044,000
Carlisle County - $1,011,000
Crittenden County - $9,920,000
Fulton County - $40,655,000
Graves County - $7,494,000
Hickman County - $8,649,000
Livingston County - $11,825,000
Lyon County - $15,093,000
Marshall County - $60,779,000
McCracken County - $46,028,000
Trigg County - $1,270,000
For the entire breakdown of how much each construction project is receiving, click on the PDF below.