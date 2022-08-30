LYON COUNTY, KY — A 12-member crew and several trucks loaded with supplied rolled out of Lyon County on Monday morning, headed to help eastern KY flood relief efforts in Perry, Letcher, and Pike counties.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crew members will focus a majority of their efforts on installing water and wastewater lines at Whitesburg and Hazard.
After responding to the tornado that devastated parts of western KY in December, the KYTC says crew members developed useful skills they can use in assisting eastern KY.
This will be their second trip to eastern KY, with crews having already constructed water lines and gravel pads for a camper community providing housing to displaced families.
Crews will spend one week in eastern KY, returning home late on September 2, the release says.