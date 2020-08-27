PADUCAH — The Paducah Fire Department is having a drive-by Wetdown and Housing Ceremony for Tower 6 , the department's new platform fire truck, which went into service this month.
Paducah Public Information Officer Pamela Spencer says the public is invited to drive-by Paducah Fire Station Number 5, at 1714 Broadway on Monday, Aug. 31. The ceremony will start at 4 p.m. and will be parked for the community to see until 6 p.m.
Spencer says members of the fire department and the Paducah Board of Commissioners will welcome the newest addition to Paducah's fleet. The wetdown ceremony is a tradition of fire departments across the country which involves spraying down a new apparatus, hand drying it, and then pushing it into the station.
The tradition dates back to the late 1800's when departments used horses to pull a fire apparatus to fires. Spencer says after fighting the fire, the crews would wash and ready the horses and the apparatus in preparation for the next call, then they would push the apparatus into the station's bay.
Spencer says the 43-foot long Tower 6 replaces the Paducah Fire Department's 1995 ladder truck. This new truck has a 2,000 gallons per minute pump and it's more maneuverable in tight spaces with the need for a 22-foot setback.
Additionally, it can operate 100 feet above ground or 20 feet below ground with rope rescue capability. The platform also allows for a safe, secure area to fight fires, haul equipment, and conduct rescues without the need for a civilian to go down the ladder. The safety features for the firefighters include side impact protection.
The new truck is a 100 foot Platform Aerial manufactured by Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wisconsin.