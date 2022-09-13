PADUCAH — Significant construction is set to change how downtown Paducah looks at the start of the new year. Paducah's partner for the City Block Project, Weyland Ventures, is showing off new design renderings for the three-phase project. The upgraded space will have a hotel, public area and residential building.
They're going to start off by building the boutique hotel, which will be placed on the Jefferson Street side of the downtown parking lot. The plan is to break ground on the 81-room building in January of 2023.
Weyland Ventures CEO Mariah Gratz says the center of the City Block Project will remain as a parking area with about 148 spots available.
"On the east and west sides of the block is where we'll be building some buildings. Our first phase is an 81-room boutique hotel that will have restaurants on the first floor along with some retail space and will have a rooftop bar," Gratz said.
They hope starting construction in January will have less of an impact on downtown, versus trying to get started later this year.
"We've heard concerns from the city about wanting to make sure there's parking available through the busy holiday season," Gratz said. "So we went ahead and pushed back a little bit to look into starting construction in January in order to help meet those needs." However, while they're building you can expect to have less space available in the lot.
Gratz says they want to keep the building design spaces grounded in Paducah's roots. They're meeting with local businesses to make sure that happens.
"We have very few chains in any of our buildings," Gratz said to the city commission. "We're always looking to work with locals as we think that that adds to the dynamics of the project and adds to the dynamics of the overall downtown area."
Construction on the hotel is set to take about 14 months. The target opening date is in the spring of 2024. After that, they'd work to finish the public area and the residential aspect of the project. The 70-unit residential building will hold a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with the building set to go along Broadway Street. Weyland Ventures' target date for the project to be completely finished is 2025 or 2026.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, commission held the first reading to set the real estate and personal property tax rates for the 2023 fiscal year. The proposed real estate tax is 26.5 cents per $100, which is a reduction from last year's rate of 27.1 cents.
City leaders voted to approve a memorandum of understanding with ViWinTech Windows & Doors Inc. to help demolish what used to be the Residential Care Center on Irvin Cobb Drive. The development incentive means ViWinTech could get up to $172,000 to tear the building down and expand.
Lastly, city leaders granted property at 420 South 13th St. to the Paducah Public School System. Right now it's being used as the Midtown Golf Course, which has been underutilized in recent years. Transferring the property to the school system will allow them to develop it into new fields for the district's soccer teams as well as expand parking.