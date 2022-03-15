WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House announced Tuesday President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The president will meet with NATO and European leaders in Brussels on March 24. The trip follows on Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion.
Speaking at the White House briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden plans to reaffirm "the ironclad commitment" to NATO allies and assess where the alliance is with regard to Russia's invasion.
She would not confirm that Biden also planned to travel to Poland during that trip, but Poland's foreign minister said Tuesday the visit by Biden was “very probable."
Psaki also said despite the president's signing of a budget bill providing Ukraine with $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid, Biden "continues to believe that a no-fly zone would be escalatory," and his thoughts on sending Ukraine war fighter planes has also not changed.
"Nothing has changed about the analysis that the Department of Defense provided last week, where they assessed that because of the challenges in delivery and the challenges and the impact that providing these would have would would be greater risk than there would be benefit," she said.
Regarding the sanctions that Russia imposed on a number of White House officials including Psaki and Biden, the press secretary said, "President Biden is a junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad, may he rest in peace."
"None of us are planning tourist trips to Russia ... so we will forge ahead," Psaki added.