PADUCAH — As cases of COVID-19 grow at home and across the country, we are hearing from you about questions and concerns you have about the virus.
Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo stopped by the Local 6 studio Monday to answer more of those questions. The Paducah doctor is triple board certified in family, occupational, and preventative medicine.
Turbo answered questions like:
— What can we do locally to prevent spikes in cases other cities are seeing.
— What is the latest information on testing and the availability of test kits?
— We know we should wash our hands, but what items around us are important to wash frequently?
Watch the full interview above to hear Turnbo's answers to those questions and others.
