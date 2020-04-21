NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 -- A person wearing gloves to protect against the spread of the coronavirus grabs a pump nozzle at a Shell gas station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States on April 9, 2020. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, reached on Thursday a tentative agreement to cut production to stop a market free-fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, pending the consent of Mexico. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images)