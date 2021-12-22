Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations can now apply for FEMA assistance.
Assistance from the federal government can be used for emergency protective measures, debris removal and restoration of facilities damaged by the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
According to FEMA, to be eligible for federal assistance, facilities must:
- Have sustained damage caused by the Dec. 10 severe storms and tornadoes in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren counties.
- Provide a current ruling letter from the IRS granting tax exemption under Section 501 (c) (d) or (e) of the IRS Code of 1954, or through the Kentucky Secretary of State.
- Be owned or operated by a private nonprofit organization.
- Have either not received funding or received insufficient funding after applying for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loan.
Under the Public Assistance program, FEMA is required to be able to provide financial assistance to certain nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship.
The deadline to apply for FEMA Public Assistance in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren counties is Jan. 11, 2022. The deadline to apply in Christian, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon and Ohio counties is Jan. 15, 2022.
For information on applying for FEMA assistance, click here.