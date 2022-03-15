Breaking from Washington D.C. on this Tuesday afternoon: a bipartisan bill, introduced by Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Ed Markey (D-MA) now heads to the House following Senate unanimous passage today.
"This is an idea whose time has come."
If approved by the United States House of Representatives, the bill would move to President Biden's desk for signing into law, and would begin in November of 2023.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio on the Senate floor explained why implementation of his bill to make DST permanent will be delayed until Nov. 2023 because "airlines, rails, transportation methods have already built out schedules based on existing timelines.. they've asked for a few months, to make that adjustment."
Natural light raises our serotonin levels & helps fight seasonal blues & depression, amongst other positive health benefits. Advocates against the bill have said it would make too many kids going to school and onto busses in the dark, increasing the risk of crashes or incidents from poor visibility.
The practice of changing the clocks in the United States, giving an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day, was originally instituted in 1918 as a wartime measure to help conserve energy.
While 79 percent of Americans approved of the change in December 1973, approval had dropped to 42 percent three months later, the New York Times reported. Seven days after President Nixon resigned, US Senator Bob Dole of Kansas introduced an amendment in August that would end the DST experiment. It passed. A similar bill passed the House. In late September, the full Congress passed a bill that would restore standard time on October 27. President Ford signed it on October 5. Energy savings, a House panel noted, “must be balanced against a majority of the public’s distaste for the observance of Daylight Saving Time.”
Daylight Saving Time is now used in over 70 countries worldwide in 2022.