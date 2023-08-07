This is the best time of year to buy back-to-school supplies and that includes laptops. Wherever you shop you'll find computers on sale. If you're buying for a student you may be wondering what they need and how much you'll have to spend.
There's an excellent chance if you ask your college-bound student what kind of computer they want, they'll say a MacBook. Is it because that's what they need or because that's what all the other students use? Here's what you need to know:
MacBooks are generally more expensive than other laptops. The MacBook Pro starts at $1,100 and these are good for students who do more than write papers. They're great for video editing, graphics, or other intensive projects. You'll spend more than you need to if all they're going to do is use the computer to browse the web and work on freshman-year projects.
If their minds are set on a MacBook and you don't mind spending the money, the MacBook Air is more than enough for everyone else. They're still generally more expensive than PC laptops if you get the latest version. Last year's MacBook Air with an M1 processor starts at $850. Older models are less expensive but you probably don't want to go too far back. Check out Apple's
Refurbished listings can be found atapple.com and on wbhphoto.com.
BHPhoto can also save you money if you apply for one of its credit cards. The New York family-owned company will refund the amount of tax on products purchased from the website. On an expensive item such as a laptop, you can save over $100.