PADUCAH — Even as AQS QuiltWeek starts to wind down, crowds are still going strong. With thousands quilters visiting Paducah, it takes a lot of work to run an event this large. We've told you about businesses and hotels preparing, but first responders have to prepare too. They say game planning before QuiltWeek is crucial.
Busy is an understatement, and not just for quilters.
"Normally QuiltWeek is a fairly busy time for us, because we have an influx of visitors coming in from outside the area," says Paducah Police Community Engagement officer Blake Quinn.
He says preparing beforehand leads to a successful QuiltWeek. "American Quilt Society, you know, turns in a permit to the city, and that's where we really started addressing where the issues are where they're not going to be. So, we will work off that permit and decide where we need to deploy people," he says.
Quinn says this week means all hands on deck. "This particular instance, this year, we have one officer that's assigned strictly to the quilt show, and anyone that's working in the area is encouraged to provide extra patrols to the area to make sure that everything is staying safe," says Quinn.
Over at Baptist Health Paducah, it’s the same thing.
Emergency room Director Allison Rains says they double up when quilters are in town.
"We see a lot of falls. We see a lot of people who are getting overheated and are not taking their medicines or eating appropriately and have been having some episodes of passing out or what we call syncope," she says.
She says the ER has been busy since the kickoff of QuiltWeek, with 50 patients from the event alone so far.
"We always prepare for an increase in volume and try to get the staff ready and motivated, and so we know what we're, you know, easily going to have during QuiltWeek. We know the volume is going to be higher. We know there's going to be a lot of trauma, a lot of different injuries. So we just try to prepare the staff and get everyone motivated," says Rains.
Despite the extra traffic, Rains and Quinn each said first responders are welcoming QuiltWeek with open arms.
"We are very thankful for QuiltWeek. I think it brings a lot of tourism to the city, and so that I think is a huge plus," says Rains.
"And we are going to continue partnering with the city and AQS to make sure that the out-of-town visitors have the best experience they can," says Quinn.
The Paducah Fire Department is also on scene this week, with firefighters helping out by using their EMT training. They tell us it's been a pretty calm week for them. Most of their duties have been passing out bandages and giving directions.