PADUCAH - It's not a good feeling, that tickle in your throat, ache in your stomach and runny nose. You just know it, you're starting to get sick.
We have some tips for you if you're feeling under the weather:
- Know who to call. Keep a handy list of your co-workers, friends, neighbors phone numbers, call them if you need their help.
- Don't go to work. Don't get your co-workers sick. Your health is more important.
- Hydrate and rest as much as possible, and wash your hands!
- Go see a doctor. They can help treat whatever they diagnose you with. Especially if you're having symptoms of: persistent, high fever, shortness of breath, experience severe chest or abdominal pain, if your cold becomes worse and you experience different symptoms like aches, cough or fever.
Prepare a sick day kit. You can fill it up with foods you like to eat when you’re sick like chicken noodle soup, crackers and drinks with electrolytes.