What's Going Around Brianna Clark Feb 5, 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Flu activity dropped at the beginning of the year, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it's starting to go back up again.It's what doctors in the Local 6 area are treating in this week's What's Going Around. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 36°F Cloudy 39°F / 36°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.