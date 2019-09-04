Cases of strep throat continue to pop up across the Local 6 area. Watch this week's What's Going Around to learn what else doctors are treating in your community.
What's Going Around 9/4/2019
Leanne Fuller
Web and social media editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
83°F
Sunny
83°F / 62°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Road construction flagger hit by car in Graves County
- Funeral for Murray State student who fell overboard on Kentucky Lake set for Saturday
- Deputies investigating suspicious man who entered Paducah Athletic Club
- Princekumar Joshi sentenced to two years in prison
- KYTC: Old drainage tiles to blame for 22-feet deep hole that opened up in Murray
- President Trump shows apparently altered Dorian trajectory map
- Kentucky woman pleads guilty to federal sex trafficking charges
- Superintendent speaks about threat made to McCracken County High School
- Body recovered from Kentucky Lake, identified as missing boater
- Work continues on Paducah building damaged by June storm
Videos
© Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.