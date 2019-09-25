October is almost here, which means flu season is, too. Watch this week's What's Going Around to learn where cases are popping up in the Local 6 area.
bclark
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
62°F
Clear
78°F / 61°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Large body of land forming by transient boat dock in Paducah
- Ex-husband and wife charged after allegedly injuring each other in a fight
- Man charged with harassment after kissing reporter on live TV
- Whistleblower complaint on President Trump and Ukraine released
- Fulton officer being investigated for killing a feral cat will return to work next month
- McCracken County man charged with sharing child pornography online
- Historic church at Mammoth Cave National park vandalized
- Lost support dog
- How Murray State professors discuss impeachment inquiry with students
- Kentucky teacher carried student with spina bifida so she wouldn't miss out on field trip
Videos
© Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.