PADUCAH — Melynda Burnett said she never imagined her Facebook group opposing the city of Paducah's indoor recreation and aquatic would have such a presence during Tuesday night's Paducah City Commission meeting.
But, the outcome of the commission's vote against a resolution to postpone the project did not come as a surprise.
"We got exactly what we expected," Burnett said, "We were fully prepared for what we got."
The fight to pause construction on the indoor recreation and aquatic center failed in a four-to-one commission vote. City commissioners and the mayor voted down commissioner Richard Abraham's resolution to stall construction on the multimillion-dollar facility.
"We are the working not heard," Burnett said. "And I mean, you can't make it to a commission meeting so, sorry where were you?" Burnett said, responding to a comment made Tuesday night by Harless saying those opposed had many opportunities to participate in the decision making process.
Commissioner Gerald Watkins shared similar sentiments about public opinion on the project.
"You weren't in the commission meeting. Well, families come first. When you've got kids, they come first," Burnett continued. "So, to Gerald Watkins, I was at home being a good mother."
As those opposed to the project think of new ideas, the city is moving on.
"Right now, we are on schedule, so we are hoping to get the bids out late spring, early summer and begin construction in fall," said City Manager Jim Arndt.
Burnett said that's not deterring the group.
"That's OK with us, because we still have a voice," she said. "We still have options, and we've got support and people that are working diligently."
Citizens supporting the center were also in Tuesday night's crowd.
Friends of the Parks President Amanda Esper said in a statement: "We are pleased that many questions were answered from the commission and are hopeful that these facts will bring some peace and unity on this issue."
Burnett said it was a loss in their fight, but a win for democracy.
"We are not just watching it in Washington," she said. "We are not just watching it happen in any other state, or we aren't just watching it happen in Lexington or Louisville. We are living it."
Esper added in her statement she took away many things from the meeting, but wanted to clear some things up.
The statement reads, in part, "Paducah Swim Team and Friends of the Parks are two completely independent entities...The pool will be 11 lanes by 9 lanes, 25 yards x 25 meters, not Olympic size which is 50 meters."
Local 6 has also received a response to our request about their fundraising goals. We sent an email to the president and vice president of Friends of the Parks last Thursday asking questions that included "How much money has been pledged and by how many donors?"
After a follow-up phone call Wednesday, we received a statement which reads, in part: "Friends of the Parks is diligently working on raising funds," and they then provided us with ways to donate. To read the full statement, click on the document at the upper left of this story.
Friends of the Parks has committed to raising a $10 million endowment towards the operating cost of the center.
Current plans project the recreation and aquatic center to be open sometime late next year.