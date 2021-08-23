The 2021-22 school year has just begun for many students in the Local 6 area. With all the uncertainty surrounding mask requirements in schools, parents might be inclined to keep their student in virtual classes.
Below is an updated list of what school districts are offering this year.
Paducah Public Schools:
"The district continues to work on whether to offer virtual learning, and what the process might look like if virtual learning is offered." Wayne Selden, Communications Coordinator for Paducah Schools, told Local 6.
McCracken County Public Schools:
In a statement on their website, McCracken County Public Schools announced a virtual learning option is being offered to students. The McCracken Virtual Academy will operate in the traditional school calendar’s instructional days from 8:15 am to 3:45 pm for grades K-5, and from 7:15 am to 2:45 pm for grades 6-12. Click here for the full statement.
Marshall County Schools
Virtual learning is being offered to all Marshall County students. There are currently 190 students already enrolled in the virtual learning option. The school district is hoping the students who choose virtual can begin learning sometime this week, or early next week.
This list will be updated. If you know what your child's school is offering for virtual learning please email newstip@wpsdlocal6.com