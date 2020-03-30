PADUCAH — As the number of COVID-19 cases grows, we all continue to have questions about the virus.
Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo of Paducah was back in the Local 6 studio Monday. The doctor is triple board certified in family, occupational and preventative medicine.
During Local 6 at Six, Turnbo joined evening anchor Todd Faulkner to answer more of your questions about the novel coronavirus disease.
f you missed that live question and answer session, watch the full interview in the video above.
